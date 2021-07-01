Maiharaji Altine Published 30 June 2021

A member of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, has been shot dead by bandits along Sheme- Funtua Road in Katsina State.

Announcing his death, the Clerk of the Zamfara House House of Assembly, Saidu Anka, said Ahmed was traveling to his town when he was killed by the bandits.

His funeral prayers would be performed at Sheikh Ahmed Umar Kanoma Mosque by 11 o’clock on Wednesday.

Until his death, the deceased was the chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.