bandits:-shehu-sani-laments-non-release-of-bethel-baptist/tegina-islamic-students

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Friday, lamented the non release of school children in kidnappers’ den.

According to Sani, who wrote on his Facebook page, kidnappers do not spare either Muslims or Christians.

He wrote: “Students of the Tegina Islamic School in Niger State are in the hands of bandits.

“One hundred and twenty-one students of the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna are in the hands of bandits.

“Terrorists in Northern Nigeria spare neither Muslims nor Christians nor atheist. They represent and pose common danger to our survival.”

Recall that 121 students of Bethel Baptist School, Maramara were kidnapped on Monday 7th July, 2021 after the bandits killed two security operatives.

They had demanded 30 bags of rice, 10 bags of beans and other ingredients to feed the kidnapped students in their den.

But the principal of the school begged them to accept little bags of rice and beans. The response of the principal angered the kidnappers who threatened to starve the students to death.

However, after few days, the kidnappers called for a ransom of N60,000 million.

Although negotiation is ongoing, the kidnappers have released three of the students, in two batches, but it was not certain whether ransom was paid or not

Presently, 117 students are still with the kidnappers.