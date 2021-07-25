Home NEWS Bandits release students of Baptist school in Kaduna
Bandits release students of Baptist school in Kaduna

After four weeks in captivity, 28 of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna have been released.

bioreports recalls that armed men suspected to be bandits invaded the school premises on July 5, whisking away 121 students to an unknown destination.

One of the abducted students was on July 11 rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims.

Two other students escaped on July 20 when they were tasked to go and fetch firewood from a nearby forest.

Details later…

