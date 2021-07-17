Home News Africa Bandits’ leader sacks villagers in Zamfara, kidnaps 150 residents over father’s arrest – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

Bandits’ leader sacks villagers in Zamfara, kidnaps 150 residents over father’s arrest – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bandits’-leader-sacks-villagers-in-zamfara,-kidnaps-150-residents-over-father’s-arrest-–-bioreports-nigeria

A bandit leader known as Turji and his followers have taken over several villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

bioreports gathered that the attacks, which started on Friday through to Saturday followed the arrest of Turji’s father.

A resident who spoke to reporters in the area, revealed that some security agents picked up Turji’s father in Kano about two weeks ago, stating that his whereabouts remains unknown.

According to reports, about 150 residents have been kidnapped by the assailants in the last 24 hours.

When contacted by bioreports, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Shehu promised to revert with details of the incident.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria Customs Speaks On Igangan Attack

Covid-19: Isolation Centres Must Ready For Likely Third...

I didn’t harass Mo Bimpe, I only wooed...

Defection of Gov Matawalle of Zamfara from APC...

Obasanjo Inaugurates Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover in Akwa...

Insecurity: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy...

Kanu: I’m too busy to be involved in...

Zailani mourns Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu, says Nigeria...

Insecurity: Nigeria’s UK envoy meets Yoruba, Igbo leaders...

Kano cleric Kabara charged with blasphemy, incitement –...

Leave a Reply