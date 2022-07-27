Bandits killed three, kidnapped 13 in Kaduna community – BEPU

Chairman, Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, on Wednesday, said suspected gunmen stormed Damari town of Kazage ward in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killed three, and kidnapped 13 residents.

In a statement, Kasai explained that on Monday, July 25, 2022, around 6:00 pm, armed bandits in large numbers on motorcycles, wielding sophisticated weapons stormed Damari town of Kazage Ward in the eastern part of Birnin-Gwari, killing three people and kidnapping 13 others.

He mentioned the names of those killed as; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu, and Alhaji Dangude.

According to him, the bandits operated in the town for several hours unchallenged, adding that they returned on July 26, 2022, around 6:00 pm, and forcefully looted many shops in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.

According to him, the attacks happened when Ansaru, another group of bandits who were allegedly defending the locals, left the area for about four days.

The statement called on the government to address the continued loss of lives and property in the area

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige did not pick up his calls for comment.

Also, the state government has not made any pronouncement about the incident at the time of filling this report