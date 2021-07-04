Home NEWS Bandits killed seven people in three days – Kaduna govt
Bandits killed seven people in three days – Kaduna govt

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed seven people within three days in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that the killings occurred in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa Local Government Areas of State.

Aruwan, in a statement, said the sad development was reported by some security agencies to the state authorities on Saturday, NAN reports.

According to the statement issued on Sunday, four kidnapped victims were shot dead at the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun.

Bandits kill five, injure one in Kaduna village

He said the bandits also killed two people in Iri Station, Kajuru council area.

“Two of the victims were from Kakau village of the same LGA. The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains unidentified.

“Also one person, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA, was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima general area of Giwa LGA,” the statement said.

Aruwan said that the security agencies had visited the Iri station where some victims were killed.

He assured that the state was committed to the security and peace of the general public.

