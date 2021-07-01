Home News Africa Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver – bioreports
News Africa

Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bandits-kill-zamfara-lawmaker,-kidnap-son,-driver-–-bioreports

Suspected bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gusau that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

ALSO READ: How FG worked with Interpol to arrest IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

He said that incident occurred on Tuesday at Sheme in Kastina State while Ahmad was on his way to Kano.

“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

(NAN)

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawmakers To Meet NNPC GMD, Petroleum Minsiter Over...

Anambra Polls: We’re more concerned about safety of...

Usifo Ataga: University Of Lagos Breaks Silence On...

Wike attacks PDP govs defecting to APC, knocks...

INEC: PDP Rejects Nomination Of Lauretta Onochie –...

Super TV CEO: Chidinma is our student, says...

EFCC Arraigns Man for N50m Fraud In Enugu

Defection: Wike queries Matawalle’s integrity, credibility – The...

Jadon Sancho to undergo Man Utd medicals, new...

Nigerian Army Organize 40th Day Prayer To Honour...

Leave a Reply