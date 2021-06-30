bandits-kill-zamfara-house-of-assembly-member,-kidnap-son

Suspected bandits have killed a member representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara state House of Assembly Muhammad Ahmad Jangeru.

It was gathered that the lawmaker was attacked Tuesday night while traveling to Kano state alongside his son shortly after his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC held in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

According to a source the gunmen also whisked away his son, said the kidnappers are yet to contact the family of the deceased

Late Muhammad Ahmad was an active member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly and until his death, he was the Chairman House Committee on Finance and appropriation.