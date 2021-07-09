Bandits kill two immigration personnel in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have in the wee hours of Thursday killed two personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS at Kadobe checkpoint along Jibia road in Katsina State.

The personnel were identified as Umar Bagadaza Kankara and Lauwali Dutse.

It was gathered that the bandits killed the personnel who were at their duty post, Kadode checkpoint, and that became an obstacle for the bandits to penetrate and launch an attack on the village.

A reliable source in the immigration office confirmed the killing of the two officers.

He said the corpse of the officers were been transported to their various families for burial rites.

“Kadode Village is the only village the bandits have found difficult to penetrate. So for them to penetrate the village and rustle the villagers’ cattle, they have to attack our men at the checkpoint.

“Unfortunately, residents in the area said they had earlier in the day spotted the strange movement but failed to inform the relevant authorities leading to the ugly incident.

“In the process, there was an exchange of gunfire. They killed two of our men and we also killed many of the bandits and several others fled with injuries in the gunbattle.

“An Army officer in the re-enforcement team was also injured and currently receiving treatment.

"As we speak, the corpse of the officers killed were been conveyed to their various families for the funeral rites," the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the command, S. I. Kasim Iliyasu told newsmen in the state that he needs clearance to speak.

