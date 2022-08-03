bandits-kill-one,-kidnap-rector,-one-other-in-kaduna-community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday night, kidnapped the Rector of the Federal School of Statistics, in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after killing one person

Mr. Ishaya Bulus, a resident in the community narrated that the bandits, numbering over 50, stormed the community around 8.00pm on Monday night, shot one person and abducted the rector.

He said a young lady was also kidnapped alongside the rector

The attack came barely three weeks after two Ad hoc staff in charge of distributing mosquito nets were gunned down en route Zangang-Zankan road in the same LGA.

He said some communities in the local government have been the target of the abductors, just as he called on both the state and federal governments to ensure that security agencies were stationed in the area to curtail the activities of criminal elements.

As of the time of filling this report, the bandits have not established contact with the families of the abductors.

The State Police Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.