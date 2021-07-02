bandits-kill-headmaster,-two-others-in-plateau

A headmaster was reportedly killed by suspected Fulani terrorists operating around Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State in north central Nigeria.

bioreports learnt that the gunmen invaded Gwol-Hoss village of Riyom about 10.45 p.m. on Wednesday and hacked one Bitrus Manzere, a primary school headmaster, to death.

Residents of the community told our correspondent on Friday that Manzere was returning home after he had passed Sector 6 Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), just some metres away from the military base, when the terrorists butchered him.

“What surprised everybody is that this thing is happening very close to the military base. We are not sure of the safety of lives and property of our people with this kind of turn of events going on,” Amos Dauda, a resident of Gwol-Hoss village told bioreports

The residents are now living in fear since the incident.

“Manzere is a kind person, I am not aware of any fault of this man since I came to live in the village. Everybody praises him and all the children of this village speak well of him.

“Now these terrorists have robbed them of his kindness. The children indeed and all community needs were left with shock when they brought his corpse,” John Peter, a member of the community told bioreports.

The police in Jos could not be reached to confirm the incident, however, a soldier at the base around the village confirmed that a headmaster from the village was killed.

He said two other people were ambushed and killed by bandits in the area.