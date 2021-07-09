Home NEWS Bandits kill 35 persons in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be notorious bandits have killed 42 villagers in five communities of Faru district of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits stormed the communities and started shooting sporadically.

When contacted, the state police Public Relations Office (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident.

Zamfara Police kill 30 bandits after slaughter of 10 villagers

The police spokesman explained that the police could not reach the affected communities on time when they were informed of the bandits’ attack due to inaccessible road.

“The police operatives managed to get to the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads.’’

He noted said the bandits killed 39 villagers and not 42 as being speculated by the villagers, pointing out that their corpses were evacuated to Dari town where they were buried.

Bandits kill 11 villagers to revenge informant’s death

