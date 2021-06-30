Home NEWS Bandits, kidnappers to die by hanging in Niger
Bandits, kidnappers to die by hanging in Niger

Following the incessant killings and abductions by bandits in Niger State, the House of Assembly has passed a law, which recommends that perpetrators must be sentenced to death by hanging.

According to the state legislators, the law would also be applicable to informants caught in aiding the assailants in the State.

The State House of Assembly during its Tuesday plenary passed the Bill for an Act to amend the Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling (Special Provision) Law 2021 into law.

bioreports recalls that Niger is one of the worst hit State by the activities of bandits in the country.

On May 31, armed gang stormed an Islamic school at Tegina in the State where over hundred students were abducted.

