Bandits Kidnapp Women, Children, Demand N25m Ransom
News Africa

Bandits Kidnapp Women, Children, Demand N25m Ransom

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Suspected bandits have kidnapped about seven women and four children along Birnin-Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

The bandits have demanded a ransom of N25 million ransom from the relations of the abductees.

According to a community leader, Alhaji Umaru Udawa, told journalists that the victims were travelling to a ceremony before they were abducted between Manini and Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the bandits have called the victims’ families, demanding N15 million ransom for the women and N10 million ransom for the children.

He said, “The relatives have told the village head and we are appealing to the bandits to release them unhurt while negotiations are ongoing. We hope they will graciously reduce the ransom to a reasonable amount.”

