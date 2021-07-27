bandits-kidnap-two-soldiers-on-highway

Two Nigerian Army personnel have been reportedly kidnapped on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, Goni Masari area in Borno, according to a report by Peoples Gazette.

A wireless message sent by 29 Task Force Brigade and seen by the online news paper, stated that the soldiers, identified as Bello Abubakar and Oyediran Adedotun were kidnapped while traveling to Kano, in a civilian vehicle at about 5:07 p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that passengers in the vehicle alerted the army base in Mainok, having observed the driver’s suspicious behaviour and his familiarity with the bandits. It was believed that the bandits operated based on information relayed to them by the driver, the signal message said.

Subsequently, troops from the 134 special forces battalion led by the commanding officer were mobilised to the scene, but the bandits had fled the area, seeing that soldiers were mobilised to the general area.The driver and vehicle were also immediately apprehended and are in the army’s custody.

“The soldiers were on pass when the incident occurred. Liaison with Sect 2 MIB revealed that a SAR operation is being conducted while the driver of the bus in which the soldiers were traveling is suspected to be a prime suspect in the incident due to some indicators. He has been arrested by troops and is undergoing investigation,” the army document stated.