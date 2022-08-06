bandits-kidnap-ondo-traditional-ruler,-four-others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the traditional ruler, the Oniku of Iku, in Ondo State.

It was gathered that Mikaila Bello, who is the Oniku of Iku in Ikare Akoko, was abducted with four of his aides who were travelling with the Ikare Akoko ruler to the town from Akure.

Confirming the reports Vangurd correspondent revealed that the attack occurred in the in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, According to the hunter, the bandits ambushed the ruler and the other victims along Ago Panu on the Owo-Ikare road.

As at the time this report was filed, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State who was reached by bioreports promised to provide details on the attack.