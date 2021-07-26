Bandits have abducted Gyet Maude, the traditional ruler of the Jaba chiefdom in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The first-class-monarch, who is said to be over 80 years old, was said to have been abducted while on his farm located on Gitata, a border town between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after bandits’ abduction of the 85-year-old emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, alongside 13 other members of his family.

However, in less than 24 hours, Adamu regained his freedom from his abductors while other members of the family were held back by the kidnappers.

Although both the state and the police authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the Maude matter, a family member of the monarch who said he was not authorised to speak on the issue, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state capital.

As of the time of filing this report, the state Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the command had contacted its Nasarawa counterpart over the matter for further details.