bandits-kidnap-7-staff-of-national-tb-and-leprosy-centre,-zaria

Suspected Gunmen on Sunday morning stormed the staff Quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria Kaduna and kidnapped five males and two nursing mothers



.



A source, who is also a staff of the institute, Mohammed Abdullah told bioreports in Kaduna that the bandits numbering about 30, stormed the staff Quarters early in the morning on Sunday, shot sporadically to scare people before kidnapping seven of the staff members residing in the quarters.

“The armed bandits came in large numbers around 12.30 am and cordoned the area to avoid any re-enforcement. They started shooting sporadically to scare people away.” Mallam Mohammed Abdullah said

The Bandits also attacked Saye Divisional Police headquarters with several gunshots, damaged the division’s operational Hilux Van which received more than 10 bullets.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, they have received the report and the Police is investigating the matter.