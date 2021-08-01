Home News Africa Bandits Invade Zamfara General Hospital, Kidnap Health Workers – bioreports.com
Bandits Invade Zamfara General Hospital, Kidnap Health Workers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising some parts of Zamfara State on Friday attacked a General Hospital in Dansadau community in the Maru Local Government Area of the State.

The hospital was invaded after the assailants attacked the facility, kidnapping two health workers during the operation.

The chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Zamfara State chapter, Dr. Mannir Bature, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the bandits stormed the hospital with the intention of kidnapping medical doctors and nurses attached to the hospital but after a search, they only ended up in kidnapping a ward attendant and a patient’s relation.

He further revealed that two other female staff of the hospital were injured during the attack.

Following the incident, Dr. Bature noted that the NMA Zamfara branch will hold an emergency state officers council meeting on Saturday, July 31, at the NMA Secretariat to deliberate on the issue.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, was unable to take his calls and could not respond to text messages forwarded to him.

