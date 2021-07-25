bandits-free-28-abducted-students-of-kaduna-baptist-school

Bandits have freed 28 of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, after 20 days in captivity.

This was disclosed by Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Joseph Hayab who confirmed their release on Sunday.A total of 121 students were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 5.

It was earlier reported that Abraham Aniya, one of the students, was rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims who were kidnapped by bandits some days ago along Kaduna-Kachia road.

“On July 12, at about 1540hrs, operatives of the command, alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush, extremely exhausted and weak,” Mohammed Jalige, public relations officer of Kaduna police command, had said.

Two other students escaped on July 20 when they were tasked to go and fetch firewood from a nearby forest. Confirming the development, Jalige had said the two students were sighted around the Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Yes, two of the students were rescued this evening along Kaduna-Abuja highway and they are undergoing medical examination,” he said