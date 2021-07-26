bandits-block-sokoto-gusau-highway,-kidnap-dozens-of-travellers

Suspected Bandits have again blocked Sokoto-Gusau road and abducted unspecified number of travellers

The bandits blocked the ever busy highway Sunday afternoon at about three o’clock along Dogon Karfe community and started shooting sporadically in the air forcing motorists to stop

It was gathered that the victims are mostly passengers of three busses belonging to Sokoto state government known as state Transport Authorities

Bandits had last Wednesday blocked the highway at same location and abducted twelve travellers but eleven were rescued by troops of the Zamfara state Police Command before they were taken to the bush

Police in Zamfara are yet to respond to the incident as the Spokesperson of the command is not responding to phone calls.