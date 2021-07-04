By Ibrahim Wuyo

Bandits on Sunday morning attacked the staff quarters of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, where they abducted 7 persons.

bioreports gathered that the bandits who came in a large number, struck around 12:30am and abducted 5 staff of the centre and two nursing mothers.

“The armed bandits came in large number around 12.30 am and cordoned the area to avoid any re-enforcement,” a source told bioreports.

“The Saye Divisional Police headquarters was attacked with several gun shots as well as damaging the division’s operational Hilux van.”

“The attack on the Police Division was aimed at stopping them from rescuing the victims at the staff quarters.The bandits targeted the principal of the centre. His residence was badly damaged before they could have access but he was not not there , ” the source said.

The Police has commenced investigation into the incident.

