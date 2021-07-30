bandits-attack-general-hospital-in-zamfara,-kidnap-health-worker

Armed bandits have attacked a General Hospital within the Dansadau community in the Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

The attack which took place in the early hours of Friday led to the abduction of a health worker and one other individual.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Zamfara State branch Dr. Mannir Bature told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the hospital and started looking for medical doctors and nurses and in the process abducted a ward attendant and a patient’s relation.

He further stated that two other female staff of the hospital were wounded in the raid.

Worried about the unfortunate incident, Dr. Bature noted that the NMA Zamfara branch will hold an emergency state officers council meeting on Saturday 31st July 2021 at NMA Secretariat to deliberate on the issue.

Dansadau community has been in the news recently for several attacks by bandits, leading to the kidnapping of residents.

The community has been reaching out to the Federal and State Governments, pleading that more security personnel be deployed to the troubled area.