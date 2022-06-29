Home NEWS Bandits again abduct Medical Director, others in Zamfara
Bandits again abduct Medical Director, others in Zamfara

A medical doctor identified as Dr. Mansur Mohammed and many other people have been abducted by the notorious bandits operating in Zamfara State.

The State’s chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has condemned the attack, urging the Federal and the State governments to rise up to the security challenges.

Dr. Mansur, who is the Director-General of Dansadau General Hospital, was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday, June 25, 2022, along Dansadau-Magami road as bandits blocked the road.

bioreports learnt that many passengers were also kidnapped in the operation.

bioreports reports that the security operatives in the State State now appear helpless as the bandits continue to unleash terror attacks in every part of the State.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Elkanah has not made any statement regarding the massive killings and kidnappings in the State.

