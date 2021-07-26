Banditry, kidnapping, terrorism not bussiness, end them now – PDP govs to APC, Buhari

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have urged the Federal Government to bring an end to kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and general insecurity in Nigeria.

PDP governors insisted that banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism are not business ventures as claimed by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

They said insecurity must be tackled using military equipment, traditional means and technology.

This was part of the resolutions reached during the governors’ latest meeting in Bauchi State.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the governors also charged the government to develop the political will to bring an end to insecurity in the country.

The communiqué reads partly: “On security of lives and properties, in addition to our earlier recommendations, it is time to bring the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists to an end, through increased use of military equipment, traditional means of conflict resolution and technology for surveillance and the development of the political will to flush them out.

“Kidnapping, banditry and terrorism are not business ventures as claimed by APC but heinous State Crimes, that is destroying the Nigerian economy, the educational and social future of our children and causing significant social upheavals in society, the PDP Governors admonished.”

