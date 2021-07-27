By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command said it has killed six suspected bandits and arrested eleven of them in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said this in Owerri, on Tuesday, while parading the suspected bandits, adding that they were arrested in their convoy heading into Omuma town in Oru East.

The CP said the tactical unit of the command was able to swing into action following intelligence from one of its officers, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, on the movement of the bandits.

To end it, the command’s tactical unit moved into action ambushed the suspected bandits in their convoy of three vehicles and killed six of them and arrested eleven of the suspects and some of their vehicles.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Buhari arrives London for virtual Education Summit, medical check-up

According to the Police, “On 26/7/2021 at about 16:20 hours, armed bandits in a convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma Town in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. According to the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, who stated that based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma Town, he immediately alerted the ever-active tactical teams of the command who swung into action, ambushed and launched a surprising attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while eleven (11) of them were arrested to the station.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price. The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS, JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.”

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush, “The Police said.

bioreports News Nigeria