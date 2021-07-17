bandit-revenges-father’s-arrest,-abducts-hundreds

Turji, a dreaded bandit and his followers have attacked several villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack started on Friday through Saturday after the arrest of Turji’s father.

A resident who spoke to reporters in the area, revealed that some security agents picked up Turji’s father in Kano about two weeks ago, stating that his whereabouts remains unknown.

According to reports, about 150 residents have been kidnapped by the assailants in the last 24 hours.

When contacted by journalists, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Shehu promised to revert with details of the incident.