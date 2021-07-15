BANDAI SPIRITS: Ultraman & Kamen Rider Special Event for Mature Fans in Beijing! TOKUSATSU HEROES feat. TAMASHII NATIONS BEIJING – Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. (President and CEO: Nao Udagawa, Head office: Minato, Tokyo), in collaboration with BANDAI CO., LTD. and BANDAI NAMCO ASIA CO., LTD., will be holding “TOKUSATSU HEROES feat. TAMASHII NATIONS BEIJING,” a special Ultraman and Kamen Rider event mainly targeting mature fans under its unified brand of collectible products for mature fans “TAMASHII NATIONS,” at the Longfor Beijing Daxing Tianjie Mall from Saturday, July 17, 2021 to Sunday, August 15, 2021.

This event will offer a variety of information and experiences about Ultraman and Kamen Rider, two characters who have grown to be widely popular in inland China.

At the entrance of the event booth, there will be human-sized standing models of Ultraman Z and Kamen Rider Saber (approximately 2.0 m tall) based on the molding data of S.H.Figuarts, the signature figure brand of TAMASHII NATIONS. In the venue, there will be a commemorative exhibition corner explaining the special effects of both the Ultraman and Kamen Rider series, as well as S.H.Figuarts dioramas and new figure and toy products on display, and event commemorative products available for purchase.

At the opening ceremony on the first day of the event, new information and products will be announced on a special stage.

This event will travel to major cities in inland China, including Guangzhou this fall. Our company will continue to develop and evolve in various ways to convey the appeal and pleasure of figures to customers around the world, including those in Asia.

Event Overview

Event name: TOKUSATSU HEROES feat. TAMASHII NATIONS BEIJING



Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021 to Sunday, August 15, 2021



Venue: Longfor Beijing Daxing Tianjie Mall (Building 1, No. 7, Yongxing Road, Daxing District, Beijing)



Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (same as the mall’s business hours)



Admission: Free

BANDAI SPIRITS Collector’s Division Official Weibo [BANDAI SPIRITS]: https://www.weibo.com/bandaigz



BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. Website: https://www.bandaispirits.co.jp/

*The information in this press release is current as of July 15, 2021, and is subject to change without notice.