ballon-d’or-2022:-yaya-toure-picks-winner-between-benzema,-mane

Former Ivory Coast midfielder, Yaya Toure, believes new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane will win the Ballon d’Or.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a good 2021/2022 season with Liverpool and Senegal.

At club level, Mane netted 21 goals in 48 matches across all competitions.

During that period, the Premier League side won the League and FA cups, and went on to reach the Champions League final. The Reds also finished second in the Premier League race won by the Citizens.

Mane also scored crucial goals to help Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy and helped them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I see that [Mane] has chained a lot of matches, that he has suffered from very few injuries,” Toure told RFI.

“He is hardly ever injured, he is very strong physically. He’s also a good guy, a good person that I know personally. I want the best for him.

“I hope he will have a good [World Cup] tournament and I hope he won’t just be ranked high but win the Ballon d’Or. Sadio Mane is a great player and a great person.