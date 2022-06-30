Home NEWS Ballon d’Or 2022: Yaya Toure picks winner between Benzema, Mane
NEWSNews Africa

Ballon d’Or 2022: Yaya Toure picks winner between Benzema, Mane

by News
2 views
ballon-d’or-2022:-yaya-toure-picks-winner-between-benzema,-mane

Former Ivory Coast midfielder, Yaya Toure, believes new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane will win the Ballon d’Or.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a good 2021/2022 season with Liverpool and Senegal.

At club level, Mane netted 21 goals in 48 matches across all competitions.

During that period, the Premier League side won the League and FA cups, and went on to reach the Champions League final. The Reds also finished second in the Premier League race won by the Citizens.

Mane also scored crucial goals to help Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy and helped them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I see that [Mane] has chained a lot of matches, that he has suffered from very few injuries,” Toure told RFI.

“He is hardly ever injured, he is very strong physically. He’s also a good guy, a good person that I know personally. I want the best for him.

“I hope he will have a good [World Cup] tournament and I hope he won’t just be ranked high but win the Ballon d’Or. Sadio Mane is a great player and a great person.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Don’t forget home” – President Buhari tells Nigerians...

ASUU strike: NLC moves to force FG, lecturers...

Bauchi Deputy Gov, Tela clears air on resignation

Toolz reacts as Funke Akindele, husband split

PVC: Ikorodu residents call for relocation of INEC...

Indian man beheaded for ‘blasphemy’, attackers threaten to...

The creme de la creme of society as...

Insecurity: ICSAN backs state policing

Tension in Ondo over alleged plan by bandits...

Boko Haram: Another chibok schoolgirl rescued in Borno

Leave a Reply