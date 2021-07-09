balling-hard:-bbnaija-lilo’s-sister-stays-calm-as-reality-star-sprays-her-several-$100-bills-on-birthday

An interesting video of former BB. housemate Lilo and her sister has surfaced on social media

The video captured the moment the reality star rained hard currency on her sibling who just clocked a new age

Social media users had different things to say with some people pointing out the sister’s calmness

Money doesn’t seem to rank high in the problems of former Big Brother . (BB.) housemate, Lilo Aderogba, as shown by a recent video making the rounds online.

The video which has gotten tongues rolling online captured the moment Lilo pleasantly surprised her sister who just clocked a new age.

BB.’s Lilo rains hard currency on sister as she marks birthday.

Lilo walked into her sister’s room with a bouquet of beautiful flowers at hand. However, that wasn’t the main surprise that was up her sleeves.

Shortly after handing over the flowers, the reality star rained several $100 bills on her sibling.

The celebrant remained calm as Lilo continued to hail and spray her with cash.

Social media users react

The video got members of the internet community talking. Read what people had to say below:

callmedamy said:

“Siblings love is one of the sweetest.”

winniedawinner said:

“It’s the sister’s calmness for me.”

koffi_of_portharcourt said:

“The calmness though, abi them go collect the money back.”

khlear0705 said:

“how’s lilo more excited than her sister.”

alchemist511 said:

“Sha pack the money back, Lilo to Lilo nor be me una wan tension…”

graciamanda25 said:

“Money way she fit collect back.”

