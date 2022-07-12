Home SPORTS Bale sets sights on a long-term stay with LAFC
Bale sets sights on a long-term stay with LAFC

Gareth Bale was unveiled by Los Angeles FC on Monday, and he set his sights on a long-term stay in the MLS.

