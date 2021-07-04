Home Business Bahrain’s economy contracted 2.11% in Q1 as pandemic restrictions weigh – Reuters
General view of Bahrain World Trade Center in Manama, Bahrain, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) – Bahrain’s economy contracted 2.11% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hurt by the decline in the non-oil economy as COVID-19 restrictions were in place most of the quarter, government data showed.

The non-oil economy contracted 2.97%, with the hotels and restaurants segment declining by 20.44%. The oil sector grew 2.04% in the quarter.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.10% from the previous three months, the data showed.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

