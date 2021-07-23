By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Thursday led other APC Governors’ to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration at his country home in Daura, Katsina State .

President Muhammadu Buhari gladly received the APC Governors who were in Daura on Sallah homage to the Commander-in- Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President and the governors prayed for sustained peace and unity of the country.

The leaders had also reiterated their unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.