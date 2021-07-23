Home News Africa Bagudu led progressive governors on sallah homage to Buhari in Daura – bioreports
News Africa

Bagudu led progressive governors on sallah homage to Buhari in Daura – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bagudu-led-progressive-governors-on-sallah-homage-to-buhari-in-daura-–-bioreports

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

$100m to Bagudu: Obasanjo's govt reached agreement Kebbi gov ― Presidency

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Thursday led other APC Governors’ to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration at his country home in Daura, Katsina State .

President Muhammadu Buhari  gladly received the APC Governors who were in Daura on Sallah homage to the Commander-in- Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President and the governors prayed for sustained peace and unity of the country.

The leaders had also reiterated their unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Police Parade Woman, Husband For Staging Kidnap In...

LASIEC Briefs Media Ahead Of Local Government Elections...

How Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Paid Graduate Pastors...

Killing of policemen: Homes deserted as soldiers storm...

Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyer gives update...

Insecurity: War not an option, says ex-COAS Ihejirika...

EXTRA: Flaunting wealth in public a serious security...

Anambra 2021: Ngige’s cousin may emerge Uba’s running...

Nigeria Police Force Has Only One Functional Helicopter—Trust...

Court remands 6 over alleged theft of train...

Leave a Reply