Baghdad on Fire: On the front line of Iraq’s Tishreen protest

From: WitnessTiba joins Iraq’s youth protests where she braves bullets and tear gas with the hope of reclaiming her nation.

After a lifetime of conflict in Iraq, 20-year-old Tiba joins the October 2019 protests. She is amazed to see so many young men and women gathering from across the nation.

Regardless of class and religion, the youth stand side by side in a fight to reclaim their country.

Tiba forms new friendships, ideas and dreams. When the peaceful protests are met with violence, she becomes a medic tending to the wounded. But she could never have imagined the heartache one fatality brings.

A film by Karrar al-Azzawi

Published On 24 Oct 202224 Oct 2022

