Bad news for Chelsea: Latest images show worrying Wesley Fofana injury update

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan was tarnished somewhat by some bad news on the injury front as Wesley Fofana needed to be withdrawn after just 36 minutes, visibly struggling for the previous ten minutes following a challenge with Rafael Leao.

The Frenchman was enjoying a strong outing for his new club and had even grabbed his first goal in west London as he opened the scoring for the Blues, handing them a 1-0 lead from a corner.

Minutes later, however, he was down feeling his leg, the result of a foul from AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as Fofana was bringing the ball out of defence.

And though he gamely tried to continue, it was clear that he could not, with Trevoh Chalobah having to be sent on in the Frenchman’s stead.

Asked about the issue after the game, Potter could not clarify the situation.

“We don’t know yet, we scan tomorrow. Fingers crossed”, he said after the game.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on it now but we’re concerned and hope for the best.”

But, as captured by Nizaar Kinsella following the routine win, Fofana left the stadium on crutches and with heavy strapping on his right knee, something that could indicate something more serious than first feared.

Fofana has only just recovered from a shocking leg break that he sustained in pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 season, having missed much of that campaign as a result.

As it stands, Marc Cucurella could be called upon to fill in, though it would require Koulibaly to move to a more unorthodox left centre-back role. Alternatively, Trevoh Chalobah could continue to fill in as he has done for the remainder of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

-:Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Match report, player ratings, fan reaction and moreManchester City and Pep Guardiola respond to Erling Haaland ‘Real Madrid’ clause rumours

–