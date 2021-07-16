bad-hair-days-return?-biden-drops-showerhead-rule-trump-demanded-for-more-water,-‘perfect’-coiffure

WASHINGTON – Get ready for some bad hair days, Donald Trump.

The Biden administration is reversing a showerhead rule put in place last year after Trump complained he couldn’t get enough water out of his shower to do his hair just right.

The rule involves how much water should flow through a showerhead. A federal law enacted in 1992 requires no more than 2.5 gallons of water flow through a showerhead per minute.

In 2013, President Barack Obama’s administration put in place water conservation standards dictating that, in fixtures with several showerheads, the nozzles should collectively count toward that limit.

The Trump administration modified the rule late last year to allow each showerhead to use the 2.5-gallon-per-minute maximum.

The change came Trump after groused there wasn’t enough water when he took a shower.

“What do you do?” he asked at a White House event last August. “Do you just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you – but it has to be perfect.”

The Biden administration said Friday it is going back to the Obama-era rule, which it projected would save consumers $38 on their energy and water bills annually.

Through 2020, the original standard saved consumers $111.1 billion in energy and water bills and 4.3 trillion gallons of water – equating to 107.5 billion baths of water and 63% of the water in Lake Champlain, the Energy Department said.

A notice of the rule change will be published in the Federal Register. The public will then have 60 days to comment.

