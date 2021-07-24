Bad Batch Repeats Rebels & Mandalorian’s Scary Plot Device – Screen Rant

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 13, “Infested”

In the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a classic horror plot device is repeated that’s also been seen in Star Wars Rebels as well as in the second season of The Mandalorian. All three Star Wars series are creations of Lucasfilm’s Dave Filoni, who seems to enjoy having episodes that feature the scarier elements the galaxy can provide, such as the appearances of creepy crawlies plaguing the series’ protagonists in the dark.

In Star Wars Rebels, a notable episode saw the young Mandalorian Sabine Wren and Captain Rex going face to face with the Krykna, large alien spiders traveling in groups to viciously protect and feast upon any who might dare intrude upon their territory. As a result, they naturally come into conflict with the Rebels who were trying to establish a base on the planet Atollon. Additionally, large ice spiders were featured in a similar filler-type episode during The Mandalorian season 2, seeing Din Djarin, Baby Yoda, and the alien frog lady unwittingly falling into a massive hive of deadly white spiders.

Now, while large alien spiders don’t show up in the 13th episode of The Bad Batch, creepy crawlies in the dark are still present in this new filler episode that feels like a breather before the final episodes begin to really ramp things up for the season finale. In any case, the Bad Batch uses service tunnels underneath Ord Mantell to help their employer Cid take on one of her rivals, though the tunnels themselves are completely infested with new flying insectoids Tech identifies as Irlings. While the hive contains a swarm of hundreds, the Bad Batch manages to fight them off and succeed in their mission while not get eaten at the same time, a familiar scenario seen in Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Whether it’s Irlings, the Krykna, or something else entirely like Gundarks, there’s plenty of creepy creatures and monsters to be afraid of in Star Wars. Furthermore, if Dave Filoni is involved it seems as though there’s a compulsion to have their appearances in filler episodes, serving as detours from the bigger and overarching plots. While filler episodes that don’t progress the main plot aren’t inherently bad if they provide interesting enough dynamics to hold interest, repeating the same type of scary narrative device could be easily be seen as overplayed. That being said, it could also be seen as a fun tradition that some Star Wars fans have come to expect.

In any case, this recent episode did shine a light on the Bad Batch’s changing dynamics thanks to the compassion of the young Omega, as they chose to help Cid while also convincing the Pyke Syndicate to not kill Roland, the Devaronian who forcibly took over her cantina. Had Omega not been around, they probably would have simply moved on to find work on a new planet. That being said, here’s hoping the final episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will have more to offer than repeating the same scary elements held by Rebels and The Mandalorian.

