Bad Batch First Look: “Infested” – Star Wars

The Pykes are back, and that spells trouble for Cid and Clone Force 99. Check out preview images from the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Infested,” now streaming on Disney+!

Omega steadies her energy bow with Cid by her side.

A Devaronian male.

The Pyke Syndicate arrives.

Cid leads the Bad Batch through a dark area.

The Marauder hovers above a chasm.

Omega stands with Hunter.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch

TAGS: Bad Batch First Look, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The bad batch