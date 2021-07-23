Home ENTERTAINMENT Bad Batch First Look: “Infested” – Star Wars
ENTERTAINMENT

Bad Batch First Look: “Infested” – Star Wars

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bad-batch-first-look:-“infested”-–-star-wars

Cid leads the Bad Batch through a dark area.

The Mandalorian // JULY 23, 2021

Cid and the Bad Batch encounter an underworld foe.

StarWars.com Team

Byline picture featuring BB-8

The Pykes are back, and that spells trouble for Cid and Clone Force 99. Check out preview images from the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Infested,” now streaming on Disney+!

Omega steadies her energy bow with Cid by her side.

Omega steadies her energy bow with Cid by her side.

A Devaronian male.

A Devaronian male.

The Pyke Syndicate arrives.

The Pyke Syndicate arrives.

Cid leads the Bad Batch through a dark area.

Cid leads the Bad Batch through a dark area.

The Marauder hovers above a chasm.

The Marauder hovers above a chasm.

Omega stands with Hunter.

Omega stands with Hunter.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch

TAGS: Bad Batch First Look, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The bad batch

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

LifeProof announces its first case for Apple Watch,...

What’s new on Netflix UK in August 2021...

Nubya Garcia reacts to Mercury Prize nomination –...

Hannah Waddingham Interview About Rebecca, Keeley, &Ted Lasso...

An interview with Mena Suvari on Hollywood abuse,...

Emily Maitlis: BBC to speak to presenter over...

Apple TV Foundation adaption commissioned after one-sentence pitch...

Famous Leos: 9 celebrities who were born under...

My first salary was N170, a fridge N450;...

Remembering Buchi Emecheta: 7 facts about Nigerian writer...

Leave a Reply