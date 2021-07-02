Home ENTERTAINMENT Bad Batch First Look: “Common Ground” – Star Wars
Bad Batch First Look: “Common Ground” – Star Wars

The Bad Batch travel with a droid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Following a series of dangerous encounters, the Bad Batch continue their journey.

Omega is back with the Bad Batch, but the threat of the Empire remains. Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Common Ground,” now streaming on Disney+!

A squad of clone troopers run into battle in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

A squad of clone troopers run into battle.

Imperial forces greet a citizenry in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Imperial forces greet a citizenry.

The Bad Batch greet a droid a droid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch greet a droid.

The Bad Batch travel with a droid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch travel with a droid.

Cid speaks with Omega at a dejarik table in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Cid speaks with Omega at a dejarik table.

