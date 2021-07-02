Omega is back with the Bad Batch, but the threat of the Empire remains. Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Common Ground,” now streaming on Disney+!

A squad of clone troopers run into battle.

Imperial forces greet a citizenry.

The Bad Batch greet a droid.

The Bad Batch travel with a droid.

Cid speaks with Omega at a dejarik table.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch

TAGS: Bad Batch First Look, Common Ground, Star Wars: The Bad Batch