Bad Batch First Look: “Common Ground” – Star Wars

The Bad Batch // JULY 2, 2021
Following a series of dangerous encounters, the Bad Batch continue their journey.
Omega is back with the Bad Batch, but the threat of the Empire remains. Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Common Ground,” now streaming on Disney+!
A squad of clone troopers run into battle.
Imperial forces greet a citizenry.
The Bad Batch greet a droid.
The Bad Batch travel with a droid.
Cid speaks with Omega at a dejarik table.
