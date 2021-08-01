Bacon could disappear in California as new welfare rules takes effect: AP – Business Insider

New California animal-welfare rules could make bacon harder to find, AP reported.

The rules were approved by voters in 2018 but are raising fears now due to their potential impact.

They require more space for breeding pigs and veal calves and will take effect next January.

At the beginning of next year, California will enforce a welfare proposition, which was approved by voters in 2018. The Farm Animal Confinement Proposition requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves.

The idea is that all of those animals should have sufficient space to stretch out their wings, claws, and paws, as Insider’s Hilary Brueck reported. Welfare campaigners have been pushing for the change for years.

Back in 2018, Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement: “California voters have sent a loud and clear message that they reject cruel cage confinement in the meat and egg industries.”

Between now and January, courts or the state could try and intervene. But if they don’t, California is expected to lose almost all of its pork supply and pork producers will likely face higher costs to regain the market, according to AP.

Once the amount of time needed to build new facilities and inseminate sows is factored in, it is unlikely the pork industry will be able to supply California, AP reported.

“We are very concerned about the potential supply impacts and therefore cost increases,” Matt Sutton, the public policy director for the California Restaurant Association, told AP.

Jeannie Kim, a San Francisco restaurant owner, also told AP: “Our number one seller is bacon, eggs and hash browns. It could be devastating for us.”

The outlet reported that California restaurants and grocery stores use about 255 million pounds of pork per month, but its farms only produce only 45 million pounds.

To fill the gap, The National Pork Producers Council asked the US Department of Agriculture for federal support to help pay for rebuilding pig facilities. But they haven’t complied because California hasn’t yet issued formal regulations on how the new standards will be enforced, according to AP.