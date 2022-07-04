backed-shinde-at-cost-of-losing-cm-job-to-end-mva’s-graft:-bjp

HYDERABAD: BJP has said that the party forged an alliance with Eknath

Shinde

in Maharashtra and accepted him as chief minister at the cost of Devendra Fadnavis’s claim for the top job because of its desire to bring down the “unprincipled and opportunistic” MVA coalition which was engaged in massive corruption.

“For the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of the people of the state, the BJP has supported

Eknath Shinde

as CM and Devendra Nath Fadnavis has taken oath as deputy CM from BJP. Due to the opportunistic and unprincipled alliance of MVA in the state, the development of Maharashtra was stopped and the people were facing massive corruption and misgovernance,” the party has maintained in its resolution, which was moved by home minister Amit Shah and seconded by Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party resolution comes against a backdrop of a sense of intrigue and disappointment in a section of the party over the “surprise” relegation of Fadnavis, who was seen as the chief minister-in-waiting since Shinde and his loyalists revolted against Uddhav Thackeray.

The party has claimed that the decision to get Fadnavis to step aside has once again proven that the BJP never craved for power but believed in serving the people selflessly and working for their welfare. “With the goal of serving the people of Maharashtra under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, we will again take the state forward on the path of development and good governance,” the party has said in the statement.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict exonerating Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat communal riots, the saffron party has claimed that the verdict has fully established that attempts were made to maliciously target the then CM of the state (Narendra Modi). The party has said that as part of the vendetta politics of the Congress-led opposition, some so-called NGOs and ‘intellectuals’ and even a section of the foreign-run media, formed a complete ‘ecosystem’ and were part of the conspiracy.

