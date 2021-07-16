Back to school sale alert: the MacBook Air drops to record-low price of $899 – TechRadar

The 2021 back to school sale event is in full swing, and if you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, we’ve just spotted a fantastic deal at Amazon. Right now, you can get Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air on sale for just $899 (was $999). That’s a $100 discount and the lowest price you’ll find for the 13-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899 at Amazon Save $100 – The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon. The 13-inch laptop features Apple’s powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. View Deal

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple’s powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the compact laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive 18 hours of battery life.

As we’ve mentioned above, this is the best deal we’ve seen for the MacBook Air and a fantastic price for a powerful compact laptop. While we’ve seen the $899 sale price before, the laptop was back up to $949 earlier this month, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this discount now before it’s too late. You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales that are happening right now.