Bachelorette: What To Know About Tyler Cameroon’s Book ‘You Deserve Better’ – Screen Rant

Alum of The Bachelorette Tyler Cameron is set to release his new book called “You Deserve Better” on July 27, and we have all the details of what to expect. Tyler first rose to fame after competing for Hannah Brown’s heart in season 15. Praised for his genuineness and emotional intelligence, the 28-year-old became a fan-favorite on the show. Tyler and Hannah created a strong connection, and he made it to the final two. However, he lost to Jed Wyatt in the end. Tyler and Hannah did manage to semi give their relationship another try after Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed. But their relationship was short-lived, and the two parted ways.

Tyler became quite successful after the show. He has gained a massive fan base and has scored deals with big named brands like Smirnoff and Heineken. He even put his acting skills to the test by appearing on the Netflix film Good On Paper. The former football player and model has also continued to do good in the community while working with his best friend and former Bachelor, Matt James, on their nonprofit. The ABC Food Tour educates underprivileged youth about healthy lifestyles. They also take them to experience new restaurants.

Tyler may know a thing or two about relationships when it comes to love, and now he is baring it all out in his new book. According to the book’s bio, Tyler shows that “every person deserves a partner who understands and values them, with advice on how to seek out someone like this and how to behave like this for your own someone.” The part-memoir and part-how-to guide also give tips on how to find and foster meaningful relationships. When discussing how the book came about, Tyler told US Weekly he felt he was being praised for doing the bare minimum after being on The Bachelorette. “There’s articles written about me, “Tyler Cameron Gives Masterclasses on Consent’ and calling me a ‘feminist icon’ and all this stuff. I’m like, all I did was respect a woman,” he said.

While the Florida native thought the praise was great at first, he noticed something wasn’t necessarily right about it. “But then I realized, like, there’s something wrong with our culture right now if this is what is being praised. This should be the norm,” he stated. The attention gave Tyler the idea for his book, and “You Deserve Better” was born. As expected, fans wanted to know if Hannah was going to be mentioned in the book. The Bachelorette played a big part in Tyler’s life, so it was inevitable that he would. He also told Us Weekly that he talked to Hannah about the book, so there won’t be any surprises when it’s released.

“We both talked through like, you know, what’s going on in the book, and there’s nothing for her to be worried or concerned about,” he said. However, fans shouldn’t expect a messy tell-all. “I have no bad thing to say about her, so it’s all good. She taught me a lot,” he continued. Tyler also added that the two hadn’t seen each other in a while, but they are still friends.

As fans know, Tyler’s beloved mother passed away in 2020. In a sweet Instagram post seen below, he thanked his mom for “showing what unconditional love is” and “how to be the most authentic version of myself.” He also dedicated the book to her. Tyler “gave all of him” when writing this book, and fans can’t wait to read it. He has come a long way since his days on The Bachelorette. It is nice to see him always paying it forward and always wanting to help as many people as he can.

