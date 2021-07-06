‘Bachelorette’ star Katie Thurston tells haters not to ‘steal’ her ‘joy’ in ‘uncensored’ TikTok – Yahoo Life

Katie Thurston is not here for the haters.

The current star of The Bachelorette took to TikTok to post a video that shut down the people coming for her for being what some claimed was a little too unfiltered.

Katie Thurston shuts down haters on TikTok. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

“Welcome to a channel that was once called Vent with Katie and is now called the Katie Thurston,” she said in her new video, posted on July 4. “Why? because I’ve been on a television show, not once but twice, and in those last, I don’t know, 12 months of my life, I have been completely under a microscope.”

“I’ve been told what I should and should not do and what I can and cannot say and I’m done filtering myself,” she continued. “You think I swear too much? Go f*** yourself. You think I’m too raunchy, don’t f***ing follow me.”

The bank marketing manager added that before rising to fame on reality TV, she was “uncensored and raw” and had a “community of people” who accepted her.

“Now, I have a community of people who want to talk about me, write about me, gossip about me and you know what I’m done,” Thurston declared. “You’re not going to steal my f***ing joy. Katie’s coming back.”

The Bachelorette, who previously competed on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, has been both praised and criticized for her sex-positive attitude. She introduced James to her vibrator upon their initial meeting, leading to the cheeky tagline on her posters reading, “See what the buzz is about.”

“Sex positivity is such a thing for me,” she told Variety. “I talk about sex in a very casual way.”

While Thurston may be sending a message to critics, her TikTok also garnered plenty of support.

“QUEEN! You’ve got a whole generation that will look up to you and see your authenticity,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I hope it inspires them.”

Another added, “Don’t forget about your supporters. We’ve always been here! Haters gonna hate, but don’t put your energy into that.”

Fortunately for Thurston, it seems like she’s ready to reclaim her joy, naysayers be damned.

