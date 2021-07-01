Bachelorette: Justin Glaze Reacts Humorously To His Portrayal On TV – Screen Rant

The most memeable contestant on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette has a good sense of humor about fans’ love for his “iconic” facial expressions.

Viewers are going crazy for cast member Justin Glaze’s facial expressions on The Bachelorette, and the popular suitor has just made reference to his new meme status on Instagram. Every season has its fan favorites, and Justin has quickly made a name for himself as a particularly expressive contestant who can always be counted on to sum up the ridiculousness of the situation in a single shot. With his latest Instagram post, it’s clear Justin has embraced his role as the unintentional comic relief this season.

Though he hasn’t gotten much time alone with the Bachelorette, Justin made a good impression on Katie Thurston during the season premiere. Justin brought hand-painted artwork of a heart made of roses. Though he works as an investment sales consultant, Justin is a talented painter and explained to Katie that the center of the heart was purposefully left empty, so he could fill it in when he got to know Katie better. She was obviously impressed by his talent and good looks, and Justin managed to snag a night-one kiss.

Justin, who Katie has revealed is the most handsome suitor in her eyes, has gone viral for his hilarious facial expressions. His face speaks volumes without him ever having to say a word, and it appears that Justin has a good sense of humor about it. In an Instagram post with a series of serious photos and goofy ones, Justin joked, “What I thought I looked like vs what the @bacheloretteabc camera man reminds me I actually look like every Monday.”

Commenters loved to see Justin embracing his new viral status and called his hilarious facial expressions “iconic” and “the best part of the show.” Every season there are some contestants who make more of an impact than others. Justin, amazingly, has become a fan favorite simply because of his epic reaction shots. Justin also seems to have hit it off with the Bachelorette, and could be a dark horse who Katie picks in the end. If nothing else, fans are hoping Justin goes far so they can get several more weeks of his legendary expressions.

Though he may not have intended to, Justin has become one of the funniest contestants on this season of The Bachelorette. Whether or not he ends up as Katie’s fiancée, Justin has made an impact on fans who will no doubt hope to see him on another Bachelor Nation show. There’s still a lot of time left in the season, however, and there’s still a chance that he steals Katie’s heart. But until then, fans are more than happy to keep watching Justin and his expressive face.

