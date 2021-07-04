Bachelorette: Blake Moynes Reveals Katie Was ‘Cold’ To Him At First – Screen Rant

There were sparks between Katie and Blake Moynes when she asked him to join the cast, but the Canadian contestant revealed she wasn’t always so open.

Katie Thurston has officially welcomed Canadian contestant Blake Moynes on to her season of The Bachelorette, but her new suitor revealed that he didn’t get the warmest reception from her when he first slid into her DMs. Blake was instantly drawn to Katie on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and it led to him asking Katie for a chance to win her heart during her season. Now that he finally has a spot among her cast, Blake has gotten candid about their first interaction.

When he was watching Katie on Matt’s season, Blake knew all about the night one butterflies Katie was feeling, as he had been a contestant on the previous season of The Bachelorette. He stuck around for a while on season 16 but ultimately Blake wasn’t the right fit for Clare or Tayshia. In the most recent episode, however, Blake told Katie that if they connected the way he thinks they will, he would have no hesitation getting down on one knee at the end of the season.

On the Click Bait Podcast, Blake revealed that Katie’s now-iconic vibrator limo entrance was what initially drew him to her. “It was right after her first episode, it was right away,” Blake said. “This is where people…can take what I’m about to say one way or another. She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.‘” But Blake clarified that it wasn’t the vibrator itself that he was impressed by. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow,” he added.

Katie made a big enough impression that after Clare and Tayshia’s season, Blake decided to message her. “It was a simple reach out,” he said. “It was like, ‘I f****** love that you did that. That was f****** awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.” However, Katie wasn’t very receptive on social media. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake commented “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

Blake may have gotten the cold shoulder from Katie at first, but his journey on her season of The Bachelorette is just beginning. There’s a lot of potential for sparks between the two of them. Though it wasn’t love at first sight, viewers are eager to find out if Blake and Katie can establish a connection that will at the very least be more substantial than their initial interactions.

