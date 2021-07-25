Bachelor frontrunner Holly Kingston fights back against rumours she’s a professional actress – Daily Mail

Holly Kingston is fighting back against claims she’s a professional actress masquerading as a reality TV star.

The Bachelor contestant, who is currently competing for the heart of Jimmy Nicholson in the Channel Ten series, recently had her professional resume unearthed on IMDb.

But the 27-year-old now says that acting is in her past, in an interview with News.com.au.

Speaking out: Holly Kingston, 27, (pictured on The Bachelor) is fighting back against claims she’s a professional actress masquerading as a reality TV star

‘I played a minor role in a television show over six years ago after I graduated from university,’ Kingston said.

‘Whilst I enjoyed my time doing this, my passion is in the field I currently work in. I have over five years’ experience in marketing working for awesome Australian brands and that is where my sole focus is.’

Kingston, who is listed as a ‘marketing manager’ on Channel Ten’s website, played ‘Alice’ in nine episodes of Ready For This back in 2015.

Headshot: ‘I played a minor role in a television show over six years ago after I graduated from university,’ Kingston said. Seen here in a professional headshot from her IMDb page

Old life? Kingston, who is listed as a ‘marketing manager’ on Channel Ten’s website, played ‘Alice’ in nine episodes of Ready For This back in 2015

She features prominently in a trailer for the ABC3 teen drama series, as a blonde athlete engaged in an apparent feud with her Indigenous competitor.

The bombshell’s response to claims she’s really an actress comes after she found herself in hot water over a seemingly pro-Trump Instagram post from 2018.

In the image, Holly poses in front of the Wisdom Tree in Los Angeles, California, with a large American flag in the background.

Looking back: She features prominently in a trailer for the ABC3 teen drama series, as a blonde athlete engaged in an apparent feud with her Indigenous competitor

Backlash: The bombshell’s response to claims she’s really an actress comes after she found herself in hot water over a seemingly pro-Trump Instagram post from 2018

She captioned the post ‘#MAGA’, which is an abbreviation of the Donald Trump campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Holly confirmed the post was simply ‘made in jest’ and had nothing to do with her political views.

‘The comment I made on my Instagram caption from 2018 which made reference to U.S. politics was made in jest and with complete sarcasm intended,’ she explained.

‘It’s fairly evident I use satire a lot on my social media platforms. This comment in no way, shape or form is an accurate representation of my political beliefs.’

Flashback: In the image, the marketing manager poses in front of the Wisdom Tree in California with a large American flag in the background. She captioned the post ‘#MAGA’, which is an abbreviation of the Donald Trump campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’

Despite the sarcastic nature of the post, it still sent a handful of Aussie journalists into a tailspin on Twitter, with one writing: ‘Yikes.’

‘Oh damn. I also just saw the Bachelor this year is brown. Welp,’ another tweeted.

‘That red rose will match really nicely with Holly’s red MAGA cap,’ wrote one viewer.

The topic was also brought up on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Thursday, but the hosts seemed more sympathetic to Holly than woke warriors on Twitter.

Joke: ‘The comment I made on my Instagram caption from 2018 which made reference to U.S. politics, was made in jest and with complete sarcasm intended,’ she said in a statement

‘She might’ve been taking the p**s,’ said the show’s producer while discussing the post with hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli.

‘You know what, you might write that if you’re in the States making fun of it,’ she added.

‘She seemed like a nice girl, and you know what? You’ve gotta give people the chance to change or we’d never evolve,’ reasoned Wippa.

‘Oh damn. I also just saw the Bachelor this year is brown. Welp’: One viewer was concerned about Fijian Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson having to be around Holly

He also said there was nothing in the post that specifically confirmed whether she was a Trump supporter or not.

Meanwhile, Holly has already been exposed as an aspiring actress.

In addition to securing the first date during Wednesday’s premiere, Holly’s profile on IMDb – an online database for people in the entertainment industry – was exposed.

Unbothered: The topic was also brought up on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Thursday, but the hosts seemed more sympathetic to Holly than woke warriors on Twitter

According to IMDb, Holly is an ‘actress’, despite her career being listed as ‘marketing manager’ on the Channel 10 dating show.

She has one credit to her name, having previously appeared on the 2015 TV series Ready for This, playing a character named ‘Alice’.

In addition to acting, Holly has also worked as an ambassador for the charity Weave Youth & Community Services, where she was also listed as an ‘actress’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.