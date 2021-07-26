Babylon’s Fall first closed beta test dated on PC – VG247

By Sherif Saed



Those who signed up to play Babylon’s Fall early will soon get their hands on the game.

Platinum Games has announced plenty of new details about the upcoming Babylon’s Fall closed beta. The first phase takes place exclusively on Steam, with phase two expanding the test to PS4, and finally PS5 in the third phase.

On Sunday, Platinum announced the dates for the first phase of Babylon’s Fall’s closed beta. This initial phase takes place on separate days for Japan, North America, and Europe.

Japan is up first, with the beta kicking off Thursday, July 29 from 2am to 6am PT. North America‘s test goes live the following week, Thursday, August 5 from 6pm to 10pm PT, 9pm to 1am (August 6) ET. Lastly, the European closed beta test is scheduled for the following Thursday, August 12 between 6pm to 10pm UK, 7pm to 11pm CEST.

Those who signed up for the closed beta will receive invites to the various tests based on the region specified in their Square Enix accounts.

The focus of this initial phase will be on fundamental aspects, like downloading and installing the client, registration and account authentication, and to perform early server and network tests. This is in part why content will be limited, and Platinum said players should expect content to repeat. The developer is planning to gradually unlock additional content over the course of these phases, however.

Sharing screenshots and video is not allowed in the first phase, but Platinum said these restrictions will be eased going forward, though without offering specifics. The second and third phases have not been dated.

Following a period of radio silence, Babylon’s Fall re-emerged at E3 in June with a proper reveal that confirmed it’s a live service game, and showed off a divisive art style.