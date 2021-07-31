Home ENTERTAINMENT Babylon 5 creator volunteers to replace Chris Chibnall as Doctor Who showrunner – Radio Times
The Babylon 5 and Sense8 creator has said he’d take on Chibnall’s role “in a heartbeat.”

J. Michael Straczynski



Published:

Babylon 5 showrunner J. Michael Straczynski has volunteered to take over from Doctor Who‘s Chris Chibnall after news of his exit broke recently.

Straczynski, who is best known for creating the space opera, its spin-off Crusade and shows like Jeremiah and Sense8, addressed Doctor Who’s new vacancy on Twitter, revealing that he’d take on the new role “in a heartbeat”.

“I don’t know if the BBC would ever consider an American to show-run #DoctorWho, but if so, I would be there in a heartbeat,” he said.

“(Well, technically two heartbeats, since two hearts…),” he added.

I don’t know if the BBC would ever consider an American to show-run #DoctorWho, but if so, I would be there in a heartbeat. (Well, technically two heartbeats, since two hearts….) https://t.co/SD0N8gtNmL

— J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 30, 2021

Chibnall, who took over as Doctor Who showrunner in 2016, announced on Thursday, 29th July that he would be stepping down as head writer next year alongside Jodie Whittaker.”Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” he said in a statement.“I wish our successors – whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose – as much fun as we’ve had. They’re in for a treat!”

Chibnall and Whittaker, who’d previously worked on Broadchurch together, will bow out after Doctor Who’s upcoming six-part series, two specials and a final feature-length adventure starring the Thirteenth Doctor.

With the recent departure of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who played The Doctor’s companions Graham O’Brien and Ryan Sinclair respectively, the new series will see Whittaker’s Doctor head out on a set of new adventures alongside Yaz (Mandip Gill) and new sidekick Dan Lewis, played by comedian John Bishop.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later in 2021 – visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

