Babylon 5 creator volunteers to replace Chris Chibnall as Doctor Who showrunner – Radio Times

Babylon 5 showrunner J. Michael Straczynski has volunteered to take over from Doctor Who‘s Chris Chibnall after news of his exit broke recently.

Straczynski, who is best known for creating the space opera, its spin-off Crusade and shows like Jeremiah and Sense8, addressed Doctor Who’s new vacancy on Twitter, revealing that he’d take on the new role “in a heartbeat”.

“I don’t know if the BBC would ever consider an American to show-run #DoctorWho, but if so, I would be there in a heartbeat,” he said.

“(Well, technically two heartbeats, since two hearts…),” he added.

