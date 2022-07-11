Home Business Baby-Formula Production Has Restarted at Abbott’s Michigan Plant
Baby-Formula Production Has Restarted at Abbott's Michigan Plant

Abbott Laboratories has reopened its biggest factory after a shutdown last month that dealt another blow to efforts to replenish the country’s short supply of baby formula.

Abbott on July 1 reopened its plant in Sturgis, Mich., following a nearly three-week closure that stemmed from severe thunderstorms that blew through southwest Michigan, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday. The company has restarted production of its EleCare formula, a formula for babies with digestive issues, and will begin shipping in the next few weeks, said spokesman John Koval.

